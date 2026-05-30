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Russian drone strike in Romania a ‘dangerous development,’ says Israel

Two people were injured in the NATO member state.

May 30, 2026
Police and forensic investigators examine the point of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images.
Police and forensic investigators examine the point of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israel on Friday expressed concern that the Russia-Ukraine war could spill further into Europe and beyond after a Russian drone struck a residential building in Romania, about nine miles from the Ukrainian border.

“Israel is concerned by the spillover of the war in Ukraine to Romania and neighboring countries. This is a dangerous development,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

“We send our wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded and express solidarity with Romania and the Romanian people,” it added.

A Russian drone veered off course and struck a 10-story apartment building in Galați (Galati), a city in eastern Romania near the border with Ukraine and the Danube River, injuring two people.

It was the first time a Russian drone caused injuries in a populated area inside a NATO member state.

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