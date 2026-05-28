Man arrested after calling Jewish couple ‘genocidal,’ chasing them with bat in Los Angeles area

A man was arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday after allegedly shouting that a Jewish couple was “genocidal” and threatening them with a baseball bat, according to police and the Anti-Defamation League.

A video shared on social media by the advocacy group StopAntisemitism shows a man yelling “you are genocidal” at two people before returning to his car, retrieving a bat and running after them with his dog.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on May 24 near Third Street and Broadway, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Lt. Lewis Gilmour, a department spokesman, told JNS that the suspect, identified as Tar Nay, stopped his vehicle in traffic and began shouting threats at two pedestrians crossing the street.

Police said Nay displayed a baseball bat from inside the vehicle before exiting and chasing one of the victims on foot while continuing to make threats. During the confrontation, the suspect’s dog bit one of the victims, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Nay was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, Gilmour said. The dog was taken to a local shelter by animal control officers. Jail records show Nay is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

Gilmour added that the department is “aware of concerns raised regarding whether this incident involved hate-motivated conduct.”

“Detectives are reviewing that issue as part of the ongoing investigation, including reports, body-worn camera footage, witness statements and available video evidence,” he said. “At this stage, the charges reflect the evidence developed in the initial investigation.”

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges, police said.

David Englin, senior regional director for the ADL Los Angeles office, told JNS that the organization has been in contact with police but that authorities have not yet classified the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

Englin said his understanding, based on conversations with police, is that the victims who filmed the incident are Jewish and that the suspect also shouted “incendiary profanities at a variety of different people.”

“Violence against the Jewish community has continued to increase,” he told JNS. “We take a case like this very seriously. Part of our response is working closely with law enforcement to understand the details of the case.”

Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS that it is “unbelievable” that the police did not immediately classify the incident as a hate crime.

“When someone attacks innocent Jewish pedestrians while screaming Israel-related collective-guilt accusations, that is not just ‘political speech,’” Goldfeder said. “It is evidence of motive. The bat, the chase, the threats and the dog are the crime. The words explain why he picked them as his target.”

He added that the incident underscores the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“Without it, officials pretend not to understand the difference between criticism of Israel and blaming or attacking innocent American Jews because you don’t like Israel,” Goldfeder said.