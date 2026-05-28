More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Man arrested after calling Jewish couple ‘genocidal,’ chasing them with bat in Los Angeles area

A Santa Monica Police spokesman told JNS that the department is “aware of concerns raised regarding whether this incident involved hate-motivated conduct.”

May 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Police car lights
Police car lights. Credit: tevenet/Pixabay.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

A man was arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday after allegedly shouting that a Jewish couple was “genocidal” and threatening them with a baseball bat, according to police and the Anti-Defamation League.

A video shared on social media by the advocacy group StopAntisemitism shows a man yelling “you are genocidal” at two people before returning to his car, retrieving a bat and running after them with his dog.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on May 24 near Third Street and Broadway, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Lt. Lewis Gilmour, a department spokesman, told JNS that the suspect, identified as Tar Nay, stopped his vehicle in traffic and began shouting threats at two pedestrians crossing the street.

Police said Nay displayed a baseball bat from inside the vehicle before exiting and chasing one of the victims on foot while continuing to make threats. During the confrontation, the suspect’s dog bit one of the victims, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Nay was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, Gilmour said. The dog was taken to a local shelter by animal control officers. Jail records show Nay is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

Gilmour added that the department is “aware of concerns raised regarding whether this incident involved hate-motivated conduct.”

“Detectives are reviewing that issue as part of the ongoing investigation, including reports, body-worn camera footage, witness statements and available video evidence,” he said. “At this stage, the charges reflect the evidence developed in the initial investigation.”

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges, police said.

David Englin, senior regional director for the ADL Los Angeles office, told JNS that the organization has been in contact with police but that authorities have not yet classified the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

Englin said his understanding, based on conversations with police, is that the victims who filmed the incident are Jewish and that the suspect also shouted “incendiary profanities at a variety of different people.”

“Violence against the Jewish community has continued to increase,” he told JNS. “We take a case like this very seriously. Part of our response is working closely with law enforcement to understand the details of the case.”

Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS that it is “unbelievable” that the police did not immediately classify the incident as a hate crime.

“When someone attacks innocent Jewish pedestrians while screaming Israel-related collective-guilt accusations, that is not just ‘political speech,’” Goldfeder said. “It is evidence of motive. The bat, the chase, the threats and the dog are the crime. The words explain why he picked them as his target.”

He added that the incident underscores the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“Without it, officials pretend not to understand the difference between criticism of Israel and blaming or attacking innocent American Jews because you don’t like Israel,” Goldfeder said.

Hate Crimes
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
Wikipedia bans anti-Israel editor from editing articles on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
“This is an important, if overdue, step toward protecting a knowledge space that should represent historical complexity rather than politicized framing,” Shlomit Lir of the University of Haifa told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Mamdani Tisch
U.S. News
‘Most extensive security plan’ ever for Israel Parade on Sunday, NYPD chief says
‘We are not messing around with security at this year’s parade,’ Jessica Tisch, commisssioner of the New York City Police Department, told reporters.
May 28, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Toronto Police Car
World News
Jewish Toronto teen found after nearly two weeks, police says
“Oh, thank God. Esther is found safe,” stated Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party. “What a blessed relief for her loved ones.”
May 28, 2026
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
Trump weighing tentative deal with Iran
“Everything depends on what the president wants to do,” the U.S. treasury secretary told reporters at the White House.
May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The Park Slope Food Coop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: ajay_suresh via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Jewish legal group demands Brooklyn co-op reverse boycott of Israeli products
Park Slope Food Coop “needs to undo the Israel boycott, put the Israeli products back on the shelves, stop letting the co-op become a hostile place for Jewish and Zionist members and preserve all records connected to how this happened,” Mark Goldfeder told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Christian Menefee campaigns at Texas Southern University's Homecoming Parade on Oct. 17, 2025. Credit: 2C2K Photography/Flickr/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Christian Menefee defeats longtime Democratic Rep. Al Green in newly drawn Texas district
After his loss, Green blasted AIPAC for labeling him “anti-Israel.”
May 28, 2026
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
War against Israel targets the British Museum
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow