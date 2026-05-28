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Trump weighing tentative deal with Iran

“Everything depends on what the president wants to do,” the U.S. treasury secretary told reporters at the White House.

May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing whether to approve a tentative deal with Iran, Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, said during a White House press briefing.

“Everything depends on what the president wants to do,” he said.

The agreement would reportedly extend the ceasefire by 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch negotiations about Iran’s nuclear program.

“Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open, and the Iranians agree they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium and can’t have a nuclear program,” Bessent told reporters.

“We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear program and perhaps commit to not having one,” he said. “That has never happened before.”

Iran
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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