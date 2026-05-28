Trump weighing tentative deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing whether to approve a tentative deal with Iran, Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, said during a White House press briefing.

“Everything depends on what the president wants to do,” he said.

The agreement would reportedly extend the ceasefire by 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch negotiations about Iran’s nuclear program.

“Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open, and the Iranians agree they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium and can’t have a nuclear program,” Bessent told reporters.

“We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear program and perhaps commit to not having one,” he said. “That has never happened before.”