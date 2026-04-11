Tel Aviv Stock Exchange breaks records amid Iran ceasefire
The dollar continues to weaken against the Israeli currency.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed the trading day on Friday with indices at all-time highs, financial outlet TheMarker reported.
The flagship TA-35 Index and TA-125 Index both gained 1.9% and are trading at record highs at 4,443.22 and 4,335.72, respectively. The TA-90 Index rose by 1.6% to 3,961.41.
The insurance index spiked 6% while the banking index and the real estate index rose 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively.
In contrast, shares of Elbit Systems slumped 3.4%, and Next Vision Stabilized Systems dropped 3.3%, causing the TA Defense Index to fall by 2.7%, according to TheMarker.
Meanwhile, the dollar continued to decline, trading at around 3.03 shekels as of Friday afternoon. This marked the lowest rate of the dollar since November 1995, the report read. The Bank of Israel’s representative rate was set at 3.0570 shekels to the dollar.
The euro also slightly weakened from 3.571 shekels on Thursday to around 3.567 shekels on Friday. The Bank of Israel’s representative rate was set at 3.5715 shekels per euro.
Other Bank of Israel representative rates for April 10 included the pound at 4.1018 shekels, and the Canadian dollar at 2.2094 shekels.