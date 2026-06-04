More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: Hezbollah targets Kiryat Shmona, sending 20k residents to shelters

“This is Hezbollah’s idea of a ceasefire,” said Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter.

JNS Staff
Security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon caused damage in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, March 23, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon caused damage in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, March 23, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Lebanese Hezbollah on Wednesday launched rockets at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, in violation of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with the Iranian-backed terror group.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said the rocket launches, which were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces, were “another blatant violation” of the truce.

“It should be remembered that Israel agreed to refrain from striking Hezbollah command centers in Beirut on the condition that Hezbollah would stop attacking Israeli towns and villages,” the envoy tweeted.

“Only the successful interception by the IDF prevented what could have been a deadly attack on civilians, including children,” he added.

Leiter shared video footage showing the interception as civilians run for shelter in Kiryat Shmona, a city of more than 20,000 residents located only two miles from the border with Lebanon.

“This is the reality Israelis continue to live with. This is Hezbollah’s idea of a ceasefire,” stated the ambassador.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he wanted the wars with Iran and Hezbollah to be treated as separate issues after Washington helped negotiate a partial ceasefire in Lebanon.

“We actually spoke with Hezbollah for the first time ever, we didn’t know they spoke,” said Trump. “We’re just going to see, but I’d like to separate it.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said that Jerusalem held off on major strikes in Beirut at the request of the United States, but would attack the Lebanese capital if Hezbollah continued firing.

“Yesterday, the prime minister and I, together with the IDF, led a move to establish the equation that Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as Israel’s northern communities,” he said, referencing the Lebanese capital’s suburb where the Iranian-backed terror group maintains a large presence.

Katz claimed the Trump administration “endorsed the principle” set out by Israel and warned the Lebanese government and other parties that the IDF could respond in Beirut.

He said Jerusalem’s stance was reflected in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone call with Trump on Monday night.

Trump said earlier on Monday that he had spoken with Netanyahu, “asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon.”

“He turned his troops around. Thank you Bibi,” the president said. “I also had a conversation with representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them.”

“Let’s see how long that lasts,” Trump stated. “Hopefully it will be for eternity.”

Hezbollah’s attacks resumed some three hours after Trump’s announcement, with air-raid sirens sounding in the eastern Galilee town of Metula. The IDF said the alarms were triggered after a Hezbollah rocket struck near its soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Ofek 19 military reconnaissance satellite lifts off from central Israel aboard a Shavit rocket, marking a milestone in Israel’s defense and space capabilities, Sept. 2, 2025. Credit: DDR&D Multimedia/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Analysis
‘These projects gave Israel military superiority’
The Defense Ministry awards the 2026 Israel Defense Prize to five groundbreaking technological projects that gave Israel an edge over its enemies.
June 4, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
An electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
OECD: Israel economy to grow despite war risks
Organization forecasts economy will expand 3.3% in 2026 and 5.6% in 2027, but warns against high defense spending, deficit and renewed conflict.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio Israel Lebanon
Israel News
Israel, Lebanon agree on plan to drive Hezbollah north of the Litani River
“We brought the people of Lebanon to the understanding that we’re not the enemy. Hezbollah is,” said Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s U.S. ambassador.
June 4, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
French students on a new Israeli educational program that prepares them for entry to the Technion, June 2, 2026. Photo by Maxim Almdai.
Feature
‘Here we are free,’ say French students who came to Israel during war
Students in a new Technion program say they feel safer in the Jewish state than in France.
June 4, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
An Israeli soldier stands in an armored vehicle during 252nd Division operations in the northern Gaza Strip, where the unit has completed a months-long mission, the IDF said on June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Islamic Jihad rocket cell commander in Gaza
Ahmed Abu Mughaysib was eliminated and additional terrorists were targeted in separate strikes.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A person holding a cellphone with the Instagram logo on the screen. Credit: ready made/Pexels.
Israel News
Instagram algorithm steers users toward antisemitic content, watchdog says
Researchers found that accounts engaging only with mainstream self-improvement content were quickly exposed to conspiracy theories and anti-Jewish narratives.
June 4, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Anti-Iranian Regime Protest in Gothenburg, Sweden
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why Iran is prolonging negotiations with the United States
Jun. 3, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips