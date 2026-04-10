More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: IAF strikes terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon

Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were killed and over 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled.

Apr. 10, 2026

WATCH: IAF strikes terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF troops
The IDF Golani Brigade operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that it had identified a terrorist cell this week near troops operating in Southern Lebanon, including one operative who took cover in vegetation.

Following the identification, the operative was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike directed by ground troops.

During the strike, a vehicle carrying additional members of the cell who were attempting to flee the area was identified and hit.

The Israeli Air Force continues to support ground troops during operations and struck a weapons storage facility and additional Hezbollah infrastructure sites with their guidance.

Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were killed and more than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled with the guidance of the 91st “Galilee” Division.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Analysis
Iran’s strategy is to buy time in negotiations with the US
Tehran is expected to use the negotiations in Islamabad to buy time to rebuild its military capabilities and erode American pressure.
Apr. 10, 2026
Yoni Ben Menachem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day to highlight Jewish family
Yad Vashem’s April 13-14 ceremonies will honor survivors and focus on “The Jewish Family During the Holocaust” amid heightened security concerns.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica speaks during a press conference on Feb. 4, 2026 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Photo by Manuel Arnoldo Robert Batalla/Getty Images.
World News
Sa’ar hails Costa Rica’s designation of Iranian terror groups
Israel’s foreign minister praised San Jose’s move to label Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis as terror groups, citing stronger global security.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Argentine President Javier Milei and Argentina's Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, June 10, 2025. Photo courtesy of Argentina's Embassy in Israel.
Israel News
Milei selected to light torch at Israel’s Independence Day event in Jerusalem
Argentine president is the first foreign leader bestowed with such an honor.
Apr. 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli security and rescue forces inspect the damage at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage in Ganei Tikva in central Israel, March 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Health Ministry: 7,527 treated at hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
Of those, 108 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition.
Apr. 10, 2026
People take cover from incoming missiles fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 4. 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel funds Internet access for public shelters
New initiative by Israeli ministries seeks to connect frontline shelters, ensuring continuous communication during emergencies.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel, America, Flags, Relationship
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Israel’s Lebanon quagmire
Mitchell Bard