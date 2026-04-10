WATCH: IAF strikes terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon
Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were killed and over 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled.
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that it had identified a terrorist cell this week near troops operating in Southern Lebanon, including one operative who took cover in vegetation.
Following the identification, the operative was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike directed by ground troops.
During the strike, a vehicle carrying additional members of the cell who were attempting to flee the area was identified and hit.
The Israeli Air Force continues to support ground troops during operations and struck a weapons storage facility and additional Hezbollah infrastructure sites with their guidance.
Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were killed and more than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled with the guidance of the 91st “Galilee” Division.
תיעוד מדרום לבנון: חיל האוויר וכוחות אוגדה 91, מחסלים חוליית מחבלים— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 10, 2026
כוחות האוגדה חיסלו עד כה מאות מחבלי חיזבאללה
שלשום, כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 769 זיהו חוליית מחבלים סמוך לכוחות הפועלים במרחב. אחד המחבלים זוהה מסתתר בשיחים. מיד לאחר הזיהוי, המחבל חוסל על ידי חיל האוויר,… pic.twitter.com/xIUWkb4CQS