WATCH: IAF strikes terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that it had identified a terrorist cell this week near troops operating in Southern Lebanon, including one operative who took cover in vegetation.

Following the identification, the operative was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike directed by ground troops.

During the strike, a vehicle carrying additional members of the cell who were attempting to flee the area was identified and hit.

The Israeli Air Force continues to support ground troops during operations and struck a weapons storage facility and additional Hezbollah infrastructure sites with their guidance.

Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were killed and more than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled with the guidance of the 91st “Galilee” Division.