Israeli lightly wounded in Palestinian rock-throwing assault in Samaria

An Israeli civilian was lightly wounded in a Palestinian rock-throwing attack on Route 60 in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Wednesday morning, military and medical officials said.

“A short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Ma’ale Levona following a report regarding terrorists that were hurling rocks toward Israeli vehicles driving on a central route in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Route 60, the main north-south highway in Judea and Samaria, runs past schools in the Arab village of Sinjil for about 0.6 miles. Rock-throwing attacks in the area have again surged in recent months.

“As a result of the rock hurling, one Israeli civilian was injured and evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and two vehicles were damaged,” the military stated.

The IDF said its troops had begun searching for the terrorists and that Sinjil had been “temporarily encircled.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service identified the victim as a 62-year-old woman. Paramedics treated her at the scene and evacuated her to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, it added.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 458 firebomb attacks, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.