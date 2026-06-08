WATCH: IDF targets Iranian aerial defense systems

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday afternoon published footage of the destruction of an aerial defense installation that took place in the morning during a wave of airstrikes targeting the Iranian regime’s air defense systems in the western and central regions of the country.

According to the IDF, the dismantled installation “housed missiles intended to target aircraft.” The military added that following the strike, “secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of missiles inside the launcher.”

The IDF said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran’s aerial defense capabilities and improving Israeli Air Force operational freedom in Iranian airspace. The operation was part of ongoing efforts to remove threats to Israeli civilians.