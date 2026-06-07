WATCH: Volunteers clean fallen soldiers photos in Tel Aviv
The images have been displayed at Dizengoff Square since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)
Volunteers recently gathered at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square to clean and preserve photos of fallen Israeli soldiers displayed there since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, as seen in a video shared on Saturday by the Israeli embassy in Washington.
The effort aimed to maintain the memorial site and honor the memory of those killed, ensuring their images and stories remain visible to the public.
In @TelAviv's Dizengoff Square, volunteers gathered for a simple but powerful act of remembrance.— Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) June 6, 2026
Together, they cleaned and cared for the photos of fallen soldiers that have been placed there since 10/07, ensuring that the faces and stories of Israel's heroes remain honored and… pic.twitter.com/eml4iAgAxo