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WATCH: Volunteers clean fallen soldiers photos in Tel Aviv

The images have been displayed at Dizengoff Square since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

JNS Staff
Dizengoff Square with photographs of victims from the Oct. 7 massacre. June 3, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90.
Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv with photographs of victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, June 3, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Volunteers recently gathered at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square to clean and preserve photos of fallen Israeli soldiers displayed there since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, as seen in a video shared on Saturday by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

The effort aimed to maintain the memorial site and honor the memory of those killed, ensuring their images and stories remain visible to the public.

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