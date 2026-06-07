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News   Israel News

Israeli strike in Gaza kills Hamas terror cell commander

Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana was planning attacks and posed an immediate threat to troops, the IDF said.

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Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli military carried out a targeted overnight strike in southern Gaza, killing a Hamas commander planning attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the terrorist as Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, a commander in Hamas’s military wing. Farwana had been involved in advancing multiple attack plans during the war and posed an immediate threat to troops operating in the area, according to the IDF.

The strike was conducted with precise munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm, the military said.

Israeli forces under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against what the military described as immediate threats.

Gaza Strip
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