Israeli strike in Gaza kills Hamas terror cell commander

The Israeli military carried out a targeted overnight strike in southern Gaza, killing a Hamas commander planning attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the terrorist as Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, a commander in Hamas’s military wing. Farwana had been involved in advancing multiple attack plans during the war and posed an immediate threat to troops operating in the area, according to the IDF.

The strike was conducted with precise munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm, the military said.

Israeli forces under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against what the military described as immediate threats.