Two Israeli soldiers KIA in Southern Lebanon

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were slain while battling Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday night.

Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, from Natur in the Golan Heights, “succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured during combat,” the IDF stated. A deputy squad commander in the Commando Brigade’s Egoz Unit, Gamla died on Saturday after being hit by a Hezbollah drone the day prior, Ynet reported.

Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, from the central city of Rehovot, a soldier in the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, “fell during operational activity,” according to the military. Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that he was killed as the result of a stray bullet.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 955, according to official IDF data.

Since a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect eight weeks ago, 17 IDF soldiers and an Israeli Defense Ministry civilian contractor have been killed in the war against Hezbollah.