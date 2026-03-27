Yashar party’s Harush Gity identifies the issue of Haredi military service as a top priority

Inbar Harush Gity, a senior figure in the new Yashar party, told JNS that the party seeks a centrist approach. “We reject traditional right-left divisions. Israeli politics needs new ideas aligned with reality, global geopolitics, and a clear vision for society,” she said.

A recent Zman Yisrael poll showed Yashar, led by former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, passing former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party and garnering 16 seats in the impending legislative elections. This would make Yashar the second-largest party in Israel behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud.

(A national election must be held by Oct. 27.)

Harush Gity identified the issue of ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) military service as a top priority. The longstanding exemption from IDF service for many Haredi men has been a source of political and social tension. The Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, struck down the original exemption law in 2012, and a subsequent law was invalidated in 2017. In 2024, amid the war with Hamas, the High Court of Justice ruled that the government must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men.

Harush Gity said the issue must be addressed holistically, alongside education, employment and economic integration. “It cannot be treated in isolation—we need comprehensive solutions across all aspects of life,” she said.

She also highlighted education reform as a key priority. “Our system is not equipping children with the skills they need for today’s world, nor is it fulfilling its broader educational role,” she said. “Israel is declining in global rankings in subjects like mathematics and English, and the system has lost part of its mission to educate.”

Yashar, she said, is advancing a broad reform plan aimed at improving educational standards. As part of this, the party proposes reducing state subsidies for independent Haredi schools to 25% of costs, while fully funding Haredi schools that teach the state curriculum’s core subjects, i.e. English, math and Hebrew.

“The goal is to prioritize public education,” she said. “Currently, Haredi institutions receive between 55% and 75% in subsidies without corresponding oversight of curriculum. We would fully fund those that meet national standards to encourage better education and teaching quality.”

“Citizens should contribute as much as they can to the country, and the state should give back,” she added. “That kind of reciprocal relationship is our guiding principle.”

Relating to the ongoing “Roaring Lion” war, she said, “Iran is the source of many of Israel’s problems. Proxies such as Hamas [in Gaza] and Hezbollah [in Lebanon] receive significant support from Tehran. This is an important operation. We stand behind it and give credit to the government and the Israel Defense Forces.”

Harush Gity said Israel cannot ensure long-term security without dismantling Iran’s uranium program, neutralizing its missile capabilities, and addressing its network of regional proxies.

Regarding Hamas, she said, “We know Hamas still controls territory in Gaza, has more than 40,000 fighters, and has rearmed. We are very concerned about Hamas and also about Judea and Samaria.

“We are facing years of dealing with security challenges. That requires a strong military—we will need at least 1,200 additional combat soldiers in the short term and increased funding for Israel’s defense systems,” she added.

Harush Gity, born and raised in Jerusalem, lives in Shoham, central Israel, with her husband and their four children. She graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and previously served as CEO of three NGOs, including Aharai (“Follow me”), which prepares Israeli youth for IDF service.

She has been active in politics for six years, and was placed 18th on the National Unity candidates list in the November 2022 election, but did not enter the Knesset after the party secured only 12 seats.

When Eisenkot left the Blue and White Party in 2025, he approached Harush Gity, and together with former Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and former Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, they established the Yashar party.