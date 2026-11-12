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News   Israel News

Zamir: Jordan Valley control essential to Israel’s security

During a border tour, the IDF chief said the 96th Division is applying lessons from Oct. 7, 2023, by deploying forward of civilian communities.

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, speaks with troops during a visit to Israel’s border with Jordan, Nov. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, speaks with troops during a visit to Israel’s border with Jordan, Nov. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that maintaining control of the Jordan Valley is essential to Israel’s national security, as he toured military posts and a border barrier under construction along the frontier with Jordan.

“The Jordan Valley holds historical, Zionist and security significance,” Zamir said. “It is the State of Israel’s eastern defensive shield, and maintaining control over it is an essential component of our national security and strategic depth.”

Visiting the area of the 96th Division, Zamir described the formation, established during “Operation Rising Lion,” as “a tangible example of implementing the lessons of Oct. 7 on the ground,” referring to the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The division is deploying along a line of military posts forward of civilian communities while improving its intelligence collection and lethality, he said.

“Alongside the need for intelligence alerts, IDF troops must maintain a constant state of readiness for rapid changes and unexpected developments,” Zamir said. “In every sector, we must remain highly vigilant, stay ahead of threats, and ensure the protection of our borders and civilians.”

During the visit, Zamir held a situational assessment with senior commanders and issued directives for implementing the defensive doctrine and strengthening operational readiness. He also emphasized their responsibility to strictly uphold law and order and protect the security of all populations living in the sector, according to the military.

The IDF chief met with Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani and female troops serving in the newly established 909th Field Intelligence Collection Battalion. He also visited the Halutzim pre-military leadership program near the site of the former Beit HaArava kibbutz.

“Security does not rely solely on fortifications and military forces, but also on the strength of our national spirit, strong communities, thriving agriculture, and civilians who are deepening their roots in this land,” Zamir said.

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