European rabbis’ leader calls for rebuilding Jewish life on Kristallnacht anniversary

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, on Monday called for building new synagogues, schools and Jewish communities across Europe, marking the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against Jews in Germany and Austria.

“They destroyed. We will build,” Goldschmidt wrote on X. “New synagogues, schools and communities, across Europe. That is our answer to Kristallnacht.”