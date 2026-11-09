European rabbis’ leader calls for rebuilding Jewish life on Kristallnacht anniversary
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)
Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, on Monday called for building new synagogues, schools and Jewish communities across Europe, marking the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against Jews in Germany and Austria.
“They destroyed. We will build,” Goldschmidt wrote on X. “New synagogues, schools and communities, across Europe. That is our answer to Kristallnacht.”
88 years ago tonight, they burned our synagogues across Germany and Austria.— Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (@ChiefRabbiPG) November 9, 2026
They destroyed. We will build.
New synagogues, schools and communities, across Europe. That is our answer to Kristallnacht.#Kristallnacht #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/Q3oLcOE8Q2