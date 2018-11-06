PA lies to viewers, presents Holocaust victims as Arabs
P.A. TV already lied about this photo of Holocaust victims earlier this year. Then they told their viewers that they were Arabs killed by Israelis at Deir Yassin in 1948.
Purporting to be showing images of Arab victims from the village of Al-Dawayima which the Israeli army captured during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948 (see note below), official P.A. TV deceptively showed a photo from a Nazi concentration camp showing victims from the Holocaust.
Below is the original photo from the concentration camp at Nordhausen, originally a sub-camp of Buchenwald, showing hundreds of dead victims. It was taken right after liberation of the camp by the American army: