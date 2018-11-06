PA lies to viewers, presents Holocaust victims as Arabs

Purporting to be showing images of Arab victims from the village of Al-Dawayima which the Israeli army captured during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948 (see note below), official P.A. TV deceptively showed a photo from a Nazi concentration camp showing victims from the Holocaust.

Below is the original photo from the concentration camp at Nordhausen, originally a sub-camp of Buchenwald, showing hundreds of dead victims. It was taken right after liberation of the camp by the American army: This is P.A. TV’s image and text on screen claiming the victims are Arabs: “70 years since the occupation’s massacre at the village of Al-Dawayima” Ironically, this is not the first time P.A. TV have deceived their viewers about this concentration camp photo. Palestinian Media Watch exposed earlier this year that P.A. TV presented this very same photo claiming it showed Arabs killed by Jews on April 9, 1948 in the village of Deir Yassin. Read full report here.