Greece to purchase air defense system from Israel worth $4 billion

Greece approved a $4 billion deal on Thursday to procure a multi-layered defense array system from Israel.

The defense package involves several types of drones and Brazilian-made Embraer’s C-390 military transport aircraft, Reuters cited Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias as saying.

The system, branded “Achilles Shield,” will be “ready and fully operational within 35 months, starting from today,” Dendias said.

Israeli radars and missiles from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries defense firms will form the core of the anti-ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft, anti-drone array, according to the report.

The minister noted that Greece will acquire Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel.

The approval follows a broader strategic decision by Athens to modernize its military by 2036.

A budget of roughly $31.8 billion has been allocated for the project, which also includes 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and frigates from France and Italy, the report continued.

Greece has been increasingly concerned about Turkey’s strengthening of its military and growing influence in the Mediterranean region. This has led to tighter economic and military ties between Greece and Israel, with frequent joint drills conducted by their armed forces.