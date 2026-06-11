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California bill would bar hateful content from candidate statements in voter guides

“As disinformation spreads, we must ensure state publications inform voters—not amplify antisemitic or xenophobic rhetoric,” Democratic Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin stated.

California State Capitol
The dome at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, March 26, 2026. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

A bill introduced in the California Legislature on Monday would prohibit candidate statements in official voter guides from including content that incites hatred, violence or discrimination.

The measure, AB 1853, follows an antisemitic statement submitted by a gubernatorial candidate that appeared in California’s June 2026 Official State Voter Information Guide, which was distributed to millions of voters in May. The statement promoted conspiracy theories, including the false claim that Israel orchestrated the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The legislation would limit candidate statements to “recitation of the candidate’s own education, professional experience, public service, community involvement and qualifications.” It would also prohibit “attacks, accusations or characterizations of other individuals or groups” and “content that is obscene or profane, or that incites hatred, violence or discrimination.”

Under the bill, state and county elections officials would be authorized to remove noncompliant content from candidate statements published in voter guides.

Gail Pellerin, a Democratic member of the state Assembly who is Jewish and co-authored the measure, said the bill is intended to prevent official state publications from being used to spread hate speech and disinformation.

“As disinformation spreads, we must ensure state publications inform voters—not amplify antisemitic or xenophobic rhetoric,” Pellerin said. “As a former county clerk, I’m proud to author legislation that gives elections officials clear authority to prevent a repeat of what occurred in the June 2026 Official State Voter Information Guide.”

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