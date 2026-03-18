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Phyllis Chesler

Phyllis Chesler is an emerita professor of psychology and women’s studies at the City University of New York (CUNY).

City Snow
Opinion
Studying Torah while snow falls
Each figure in the first of the Five Books of Moses is a bridge, a link in the destined chain. As we all are.
Jan. 1, 2026
Phyllis Chesler
Hollywood Sign
Opinion
A boycott of my own: Movie stars and their ‘Nazi salutes’
Sep. 16, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
IDF in Gaza
Opinion
Better to be seen as the strong man
Sep. 3, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Praying at Site of Nova Music Festival
Opinion
Just another day
Daily, I mourn the death of reason in the West and the re-emergence of Jew-hatred on a level starting to challenge the German Nazi era.
Jul. 30, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Former US embassy in Tehran
Opinion
Time for America to act
How many times can one try to explain that Israel is acting for its own sake and the sake of all humanity?
Jun. 19, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Tehran From Above
Opinion
Magnificent, miraculous Israel: The downfall of Iran, the rise of Persia
Israel’s pre-emptive and technically accomplished strike on Iran is the stuff of legend. Let’s hope it leads to some postive change.
Jun. 13, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Hostage Families
Opinion
How the West was won, and how it can be saved
In her new book, JNS columnist and author Melanie Phillips defends religion and tackles the why the woke left deny atrocities against Jews.
Mar. 17, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Western Wall, Jerusalem
Opinion
The Jews are not going anywhere
No matter what our individual views may be, whether or not we are religious, Jews are indigenous to the Holy Land.
Feb. 19, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
Mediterranean Sea
Opinion
The Gaza plan makes sense
Does anyone know that Islam is the largest practitioner of gender and religious apartheid? And of slavery?
Feb. 7, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
A woman cries outside her house after armed gangs set it on fire in the Post Marchand neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on Dec. 17, 2024. Photo by Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
The big lies on Israel lend legitimacy to ignoring Israel women’s rights
An NGO’s monthly action plan focuses on the abuse of women in Haiti and “Israel/Palestine,” ignoring Israeli women, including the hostages in Gaza.
Jan. 10, 2025
Phyllis Chesler
“The New York Times” Building
Opinion
Fair and balanced?
In three sections of the same pre-Christmas New York Times, there are 32 pro-Palestine photos and one puzzling photo of an Israeli family in mourning.
Dec. 22, 2024
Phyllis Chesler
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