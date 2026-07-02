California Rotary club installs former Irvine mayor as president despite Jewish groups’ objections over antisemitic posts

The Jewish Community Action Network urged Rotary International on Thursday to intervene after the Rotary Club of Orange County/Los Angeles installed former Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan as its president, despite objections from Jewish organizations over social media posts that promoted antisemitic blood libels.

The local branch serves communities across Southern California, with a focus on community development and goodwill projects.

In a June 22 letter, JCAN, the Jewish Federation of Orange County and the Israeli American Council called for a review of Khan’s conduct, citing posts in which she said of Israelis, “the sick pedophiles/cannibals are doing what they do best.”

Khan was installed on June 27. In a follow-up letter sent on Thursday, JCAN said Rotary leaders acknowledged receipt of the concerns but proceeded with the installation.

“Evidently, the Orange County/LA Club determined that endangering the Jewish community is not disqualifying or inconsistent with ‘truth,’ ‘fairness,’ and building ‘goodwill,’” stated Julia Heiman, director of policy, legal and government affairs at JCAN.

The organization also pointed to Rotary International rules that allow a club’s board to terminate a member “for good cause,” urging the group to reconsider its position.

“Blood libels are not a policy disagreement,” said Ilana Meirovitch, CEO of JCAN. “They are the oldest pretext for violence against Jews.”