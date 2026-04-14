California Senate committee advances bill classifying Jewish identity as ‘ethnicity’ in state data

A California Senate committee advanced legislation that would require state agencies to recognize Jewish identity as an ethnicity in demographic data collection.

SB 1387, introduced by Henry Stern, a Democratic state senator, and co-sponsored by Josh Lowenthal, a Democratic state assemblymember, would mandate that agencies collecting data on ancestry or ethnic origin “use a separate collection category and tabulation for Jewish ancestry or ethnicity.” Reporting requirements would take effect in 2027.

Under the measure, which was passed out of committee in a Senate Committee on Governmental Organizations hearing on Tuesday, demographic data would be published in aggregate form, without personally identifying information. The proposal would apply broadly across state agencies that collect data for programs including education, health care and social services.

Lowenthal told JNS that he co-sponsored the measure to ensure “all communities deserve representation” and improve Jewish communities’ “ability to access public resources and protection within the judicial system.”

“Sadly, Jewish communities have long been misrepresented in California’s demographic data,” Lowenthal said. “Currently, California tracks Jewish identity through religious affiliation.”

Citing data from the Pew Research Center, Lowenthal said that a significant share of American Jews do not consider religion central to their identity.

“This study supports what Jewish communities have been saying for years: being Jewish is also a cultural identity and an ethnicity,” Lowenthal told JNS. “Thus, the current system both undercounts and misrepresents Jewish identity.”

Lowenthal said the state relies on demographic data to “fairly allocate public health and educational resources, as well as monitor the effectiveness of its programs for represented communities.”

“It would also make tracking incidents of hate crimes and disparities against Jewish communities more accurate,” he told JNS, adding that he hopes accurate demographic data will offer “greater protection to Jewish communities being affected by prejudice and hate.”

The legislation comes as California has expanded demographic categories in recent years, including the addition of a Middle Eastern and North African classification to state forms.