More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

California Senate committee advances bill classifying Jewish identity as ‘ethnicity’ in state data

“Jewish communities have long been misrepresented in California’s demographic data,” Josh Lowenthal, a Democratic state assemblymember, told JNS.

Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

California Senate committee advances bill classifying Jewish identity as ‘ethnicity’ in state data

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
California State Capitol Building in Sacramento
California State Capitol in Sacramento. Credit: Robert So/Pexels.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

A California Senate committee advanced legislation that would require state agencies to recognize Jewish identity as an ethnicity in demographic data collection.

SB 1387, introduced by Henry Stern, a Democratic state senator, and co-sponsored by Josh Lowenthal, a Democratic state assemblymember, would mandate that agencies collecting data on ancestry or ethnic origin “use a separate collection category and tabulation for Jewish ancestry or ethnicity.” Reporting requirements would take effect in 2027.

Under the measure, which was passed out of committee in a Senate Committee on Governmental Organizations hearing on Tuesday, demographic data would be published in aggregate form, without personally identifying information. The proposal would apply broadly across state agencies that collect data for programs including education, health care and social services.

Lowenthal told JNS that he co-sponsored the measure to ensure “all communities deserve representation” and improve Jewish communities’ “ability to access public resources and protection within the judicial system.”

“Sadly, Jewish communities have long been misrepresented in California’s demographic data,” Lowenthal said. “Currently, California tracks Jewish identity through religious affiliation.”

Citing data from the Pew Research Center, Lowenthal said that a significant share of American Jews do not consider religion central to their identity.

“This study supports what Jewish communities have been saying for years: being Jewish is also a cultural identity and an ethnicity,” Lowenthal told JNS. “Thus, the current system both undercounts and misrepresents Jewish identity.”

Lowenthal said the state relies on demographic data to “fairly allocate public health and educational resources, as well as monitor the effectiveness of its programs for represented communities.”

“It would also make tracking incidents of hate crimes and disparities against Jewish communities more accurate,” he told JNS, adding that he hopes accurate demographic data will offer “greater protection to Jewish communities being affected by prejudice and hate.”

The legislation comes as California has expanded demographic categories in recent years, including the addition of a Middle Eastern and North African classification to state forms.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Biden
U.S. News
Report: Biden-era Justice Dept. failed to protect houses of worship
“Despite the increased hostility faced by houses of worship, the Biden DOJ did not pursue a single FACE Act case involving houses of worship,” the federal report claims.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Main entrance to Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. Credit: Stagophile via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Holocaust memorial sculpture to be installed at Catholic university in Connecticut
The bronze sculpture honors Jewish women and children murdered by Nazi forces in Liepāja, Latvia, in 1941, and will serve as both a site of remembrance and an educational tool.
Apr. 14, 2026
The Sejm building in Warsaw, 2007. Credit: Kpalion via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
On Yom Hashaoh, Polish Parliament member unleashes antisemitic tirade against Jews
“Israel is the new Third Reich, and its flag should look exactly like this,” he said, holding up a blue-and-white Israeli flag with a swastika in the center.
Apr. 14, 2026
David Isaac
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaking with attendees at the Indiana University tour stop of the "This Is The Turning Point" tour, in Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Indiana launches ‘iron nation’ partnership to boost Israeli investment, tech growth
“We are building a bridge that connects exceptional Israeli entrepreneurs with Indiana’s outstanding business, healthcare and research ecosystem,” stated Gil Friedlander, of Iron Nation.
Apr. 14, 2026
Rubio
U.S. News
US ‘very happy’ to mediate between Israel, Lebanon, Rubio says
“We understand we’re working against decades of history and complexities that have led us to this unique moment, and the opportunity here,” the U.S. secretary of state said.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Tennessee man pleads guilty to arson, trying to aid Hezbollah
Regan Darby Prater, 28, admitted to firebombing a Tennessee community center and trying to give personal information of those purportedly tied to Israel to the Iran-backed terror group, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Apr. 14, 2026
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Why count time?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Zionism explained
Moshe Phillips