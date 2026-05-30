WATCH: Hezbollah rockets hit church in Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah rockets struck the Saint George’s (Mar Jirjis) Orthodox Church in southeastern Lebanon overnight Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

According to the military, several rockets launched by Hezbollah hit buildings in the predominately Christian town of belongs to the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch (often called the Antiochian Orthodox Church). The IDF noted that its forces are not operating in the area surrounding the church.

“This incident further proves how Hezbollah continues to endanger and harm Lebanese civilians,” the military said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a Christian pastor, weighed in on the attack, writing on X: “The obstacle to peace between Israel & Lebanon is neither Israel OR Lebanon. It’s Hezbollah.”

The church belongs to the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch (often called the Antiochian Orthodox Church).