Capitol Hill to mark Jerusalem Day in shadow of Iran war

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers is gathering on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to celebrate Jerusalem Day and the reunification of Israel’s capital nearly six decades ago, amid continued uncertainty over the on-again, off-again war with Iran.

The annual event, which brings together Members of Congress with Jewish and Christian leaders dedicated to the U.S.-Israel alliance, serves as a reaffirmation of the faith-based support for Israel among millions of Americans, a bedrock of the relationship between the two nations.

“For more than 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people, the holy city to the three Abrahamic faiths, and today is unique for its faith and history woven into the very fabric of the city,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL). I am proud to celebrate its enduring significance and the unbreakable bond between the people of the United States and Israel.”

“On Jerusalem Day, we join Israel in celebrating the 1967 restoration of its ancient capital city to Israeli sovereignty. This was a great day for the Jewish people and for everyone who believes in the right of every nation to exercise its sovereignty within secure borders,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

The gathering hosted by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus is expected to be attended by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), White House Faith Office head Paula White, Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell, and leading American evangelical Pastor Larry Huch.

“Celebrating Jerusalem Day, together with the placement of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, recognizes the Jewish people’s historic connection and modern right to their capital and the land of Israel,” said Jordanna McMillan, U.S. director of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation, which spearheads faith-based diplomacy in scores of its parliamentary caucuses around the globe. “This affirms our shared Judeo-Christian values, commitment to religious freedom, and a strategic partnership that advances America’s interests in a more stable Middle East.”

“Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill demonstrates the growing international consensus behind recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “The United States led the way, and we are seeing more nations follow. This event helps accelerate that important momentum.”