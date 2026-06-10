More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Capitol Hill to mark Jerusalem Day in shadow of Iran war

The annual event serves as a reaffirmation of the faith-based support for Israel among millions of Americans, a bedrock of the relationship between the two nations.

Etgar Lefkovits
Israel Allies Foundation
The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus’s annual celebration of Jerusalem Day in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers is gathering on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to celebrate Jerusalem Day and the reunification of Israel’s capital nearly six decades ago, amid continued uncertainty over the on-again, off-again war with Iran.

The annual event, which brings together Members of Congress with Jewish and Christian leaders dedicated to the U.S.-Israel alliance, serves as a reaffirmation of the faith-based support for Israel among millions of Americans, a bedrock of the relationship between the two nations.

“For more than 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people, the holy city to the three Abrahamic faiths, and today is unique for its faith and history woven into the very fabric of the city,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL). I am proud to celebrate its enduring significance and the unbreakable bond between the people of the United States and Israel.”

“On Jerusalem Day, we join Israel in celebrating the 1967 restoration of its ancient capital city to Israeli sovereignty. This was a great day for the Jewish people and for everyone who believes in the right of every nation to exercise its sovereignty within secure borders,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

The gathering hosted by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus is expected to be attended by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), White House Faith Office head Paula White, Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell, and leading American evangelical Pastor Larry Huch.

“Celebrating Jerusalem Day, together with the placement of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, recognizes the Jewish people’s historic connection and modern right to their capital and the land of Israel,” said Jordanna McMillan, U.S. director of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation, which spearheads faith-based diplomacy in scores of its parliamentary caucuses around the globe. “This affirms our shared Judeo-Christian values, commitment to religious freedom, and a strategic partnership that advances America’s interests in a more stable Middle East.”

“Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill demonstrates the growing international consensus behind recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “The United States led the way, and we are seeing more nations follow. This event helps accelerate that important momentum.”

Jewish and Israeli Holidays U.S.-Israel Relations Iran
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump waving plane Air Force One
U.S. News
Trump vows Iran will ‘pay the price’ for stalling ceasefire talks
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them,” said the president.
June 10, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters on the night of the Israeli elections at Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 2, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Likud confirms Netanyahu to seek reelection, after Trump notes ‘amazing career’
“With God’s help, he will win,” tweeted the ruling party.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters on May 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: United States ‘very close’ to Iran nuclear deal
The VP said an agreement could come within days or months, but is expected before the November midterm elections.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Graffiti on the wall of a recently closed-down Jewish-run business in Melbourne. Credit: Courtesy of the Zionist Federation of Australia.
World News
Latino lawmakers say no to Colombian president’s ‘Heil Hitler’ tweet
The pushback follows earlier condemnation of the inflammatory rhetoric by the Israeli Foreign Ministry alongside leading American Jewish organizations.
June 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Tyre, Lebanon on June 9, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF hits Hezbollah sites, drone launchers in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military said it struck terror infrastructure in Tyre, including sites used to launch explosive drones at troops.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Students set up a camp at the University of Copenhagen's City Campus in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 6, 2024. Photo by THOMAS TRAASDAHL/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Danish university condemns lecturer’s ‘death to IDF’ slide
The lawmaker who exposed the affair said he’d seen a “flood” of support from students for the teacher’s actions.
June 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
June 8, 2026 07:13 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips