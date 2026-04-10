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Democratic Party shelves three resolutions targeting Israel, AIPAC

The party passed a separate resolution condemning all dark money in Democratic primaries rather than singling out AIPAC.

Apr. 10, 2026

Democratic Party shelves three resolutions targeting Israel, AIPAC

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DNC Democratic National Committee
A podium at a “Come Together and Fight Back” rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Mesa Amphitheater in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2017. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

The Democratic National Committee shelved three resolutions taking aim at Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee at its spring meeting in New Orleans.

Two would have placed limits on aid to Israel and the third would have singled AIPAC out while ignoring other big donors to congressional campaigns.

The two Israel resolutions were sent to the new Middle East working group for consideration.

The resolutions were discussed just days after a new Pew Research Center poll suggested that 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents had an unfavorable view of Israel and 76% said that they had little or no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doing the right thing.

Halie Soifer, chief executive officer of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, called the Israel resolutions “out of step with the policies of the Democratic Party, as codified in the 2024 Democratic Party policy platform.”

Brian Romick, president of Democratic Majority for Israel, stated that the resolutions “would be a gift to Republicans, would further fracture our party and do nothing to bring Israelis and Palestinians closer to peace.”

“The DNC and party advocates need to keep focus where it belongs, on building a united Democratic Party that can win back Congress this November,” he said.

“Democrats need to be united and focused on winning back the House and Senate, not relitigating intraparty battles that shrink our coalition and hand ammunition to our opponents,” he added.

The party passed a separate resolution condemning all dark money in Democratic primaries rather than singling out AIPAC.

“We had various resolutions that focused on different industries and groups, and instead of going one-by-one, we passed a blanket repudiation,” Ken Martin, the party chair, stated. “I have made my position on this clear from day one. We must end the influence of dark money in our politics and restore power back to the people.”

AIPAC faced criticism for spending $2.3 million against former congressman Tom Malinowski, of New Jersey, who was trying to return to Congress.

Malinowski had compiled a pro-Israel voting record during his earlier time on Capitol Hill. He has also said that the Israeli military has “killed thousands of children” and suggested that the Jewish state was responsible for famine in Gaza.

The barrage of negative AIPAC ads paved the way, critics say, for Democrats to nominate progressive activist Analilia Mejia, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

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