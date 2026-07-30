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News   Israel News

Israel to see fuel price increases

The maximum price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline will be 8.09 shekels ($2.64) per liter, roughly equivalent to $9.98 per gallon.

JNS Staff
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(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Thursday that gas prices in the country are set to increase in August.

The maximum price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline at self-service stations, including VAT, will be 8.09 shekels ($2.64) per liter (nearly $10 per gallon), an increase of 0.61 shekels ($0.2).

The surcharge for full-service fueling will remain 0.25 shekels ($0.08) per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update, the ministry continued.

In Eilat, where fuel is sold without VAT, the maximum price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline at self-service stations will be 6.85 shekels ($2.23) per liter, an increase of 0.51 shekels ($0.17).

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