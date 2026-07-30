Israel to see fuel price increases

Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Thursday that gas prices in the country are set to increase in August.

The maximum price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline at self-service stations, including VAT, will be 8.09 shekels ($2.64) per liter (nearly $10 per gallon), an increase of 0.61 shekels ($0.2).

The surcharge for full-service fueling will remain 0.25 shekels ($0.08) per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update, the ministry continued.

In Eilat, where fuel is sold without VAT, the maximum price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline at self-service stations will be 6.85 shekels ($2.23) per liter, an increase of 0.51 shekels ($0.17).