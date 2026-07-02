Florida governor designates CAIR as terrorist organization

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis designated several groups as terrorist organizations on Wednesday, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, more commonly known by its acronym CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood and Antifa.

“Last December, I signed an Executive Order to eliminate the influence of radical terrorist ideologies and the organizations that promote them in Florida. This year, I signed legislation to strengthen those protections and give Florida permanent statutory tools to combat terrorism while defending the constitutional rights of our citizens,” said DeSantis.

“Today, we are officially designating terrorist organizations under Florida law,” he said. “In addition to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, we are adding Antifa to the list, along with more than 90 Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including cartels.”

CAIR and CAIR Florida filed a lawsuit the same day in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, seeking to block enforcement of the law, arguing that the designation did not give the group “a meaningful opportunity to challenge the designation before a neutral decisionmaker.”