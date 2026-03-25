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Hegseth announces reforms to military Chaplain Corps

The overhaul reduces faith categories and removes visible officer rank for chaplains.

Mar. 25, 2026

Hegseth announces reforms to military Chaplain Corps

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Pentagon Defense Department
An aerial view of the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. Credit: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza/U.S. Department of Defense.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced two reforms to the U.S. military’s Chaplain Corps aimed at streamlining religious support and redefining the roles of chaplains.

Hegseth said that the military will reduce its faith coding system from more than 200 categories to 31, renaming them “religious affiliation codes.” He described the previous system as “impractical and unusable,” noting that 82% of religious service members identify with just six categories.

JNS asked the Pentagon about whether self-identified “messianic Jewish” chaplains would be classified under the new rules as Christian or Jewish. “We do not have anything to provide beyond the secretary’s video at this time,” a Defense Department spokesman told JNS.

The change, Hegseth said, will provide chaplains with clearer, more functional information to better serve troops in accordance with their faith backgrounds.

Hegseth also announced that military chaplains will replace rank insignia on their uniforms with religious insignia. “A chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain, and an officer second,” Hegseth said.

“Specifically unique to the role of a chaplain, they are first and foremost called and ordained by God,” he said. “While they will retain rank as an officer to those they serve, their rank will not be visible.”

He said that removing visible rank could make junior personnel more comfortable seeking guidance on sensitive issues, including personal struggles and matters of faith.

Hegseth described the reforms as initial steps toward restoring chaplains as “moral anchors” within the armed forces, stressing the need to give them the freedom to “boldly guide and care for their flock.”

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