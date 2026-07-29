Sa’ar expresses solidarity with Japan after deadly earthquake

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Japan following an earthquake that killed at least 13 people and left others missing in the southern prefecture of Kumamoto.

“My thoughts are with the people of Japan following the devastating earthquake,” Sa’ar wrote on X, tagging his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi. “Israel stands with our friends in Japan at this difficult time.”

“Our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and wishes for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he added.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday, damaging buildings and infrastructure as rescue crews continued searching for people trapped beneath the rubble. Hundreds were injured, according to local authorities.