From containment to confusion: Washington’s Iran dilemma

Despite the rhetoric, U.S. President Donald Trump ultimately continued along the same path taken by every American president since 1979. There has been no genuine will or serious determination to pursue regime change in Iran. However one frames it, in such a conflict the destruction of naval and missile capabilities within a repressive, predatory and expansionist regime is ultimately meaningless if its engines of propaganda, ideology and repression remain intact.

What was truly gained by transforming the system from a clerical Shi’ite dictatorship into a de facto military junta, where real authority appears to rest in the hands of figures such as Ahmad Vahidi?

Today, many Iranians feel they have been stabbed in the back. Their central demand—regime change—has been ignored and continues to be ignored. They did not sacrifice tens of thousands of lives only to see the United States engage in accommodation with a brutal military establishment. This is not merely a political argument; it is a historical reality.

For years, Washington approached Iran primarily as a strategic challenger seeking regional expansion and long-term influence across the Middle East. Tehran projected power through proxy groups, ideological messaging, asymmetric warfare and carefully calibrated pressure campaigns, cultivating the image of a regime operating with patience and strategic confidence. But Iran’s behavior today increasingly suggests something potentially more dangerous—a government acting not from confidence, but from insecurity.

That distinction matters because history shows that regimes under mounting internal and geopolitical pressure often become more coercive, less predictable and more willing to escalate risk. Misreading Iran as a stable status-quo actor rather than a cornered regime could become one of Washington’s most consequential strategic mistakes in the years ahead.

The Islamic Republic’s recent actions across the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Lebanon and the broader region point to a leadership increasingly preoccupied with survival. Tehran still presents itself as a revolutionary power shaping the Middle East, but many of its decisions now resemble the behavior of a heavily pressured state attempting to preserve internal control, deter external threats and buy time. Governments that feel secure generally calibrate escalation according to long-term objectives. Governments that feel isolated, structurally weakened or strategically encircled often behave differently. They become more dependent on coercion, intimidation and calculated instability. That dynamic is increasingly visible in Iran’s conduct.

One example can be seen in Tehran’s approach to maritime pressure in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials have repeatedly attempted to normalize coercive tactics against commercial shipping through legalistic and economic language, framing pressure on maritime traffic as a matter of “security” or “insurance.” But from the perspective of regional governments and global energy markets, the strategy functions less as legitimate regulation than as geopolitical leverage. This reflects a broader pattern common to highly securitized authoritarian systems: create instability and then position yourself as the actor capable of managing or containing that instability.

Importantly, Iran rarely seeks direct conventional confrontation with the United States. Instead, it relies on calibrated ambiguity. The regime uses proxy pressure, maritime disruption, psychological signaling and regional intimidation while attempting to remain below the threshold of full-scale war. Such tactics allow Tehran to impose costs on adversaries without necessarily triggering overwhelming retaliation. Yet the growing reliance on these methods may also reveal structural limitations rather than strategic confidence.

Iran’s economy remains under severe pressure from sanctions, corruption, inflation, capital flight and long-term mismanagement. As a result, Tehran has increasingly sought alternative economic and logistical channels through China, Iraq, Pakistan and broader Asian trade networks. Iranian leaders often portray the country’s growing orientation toward China and Russia as evidence of geopolitical strength and the emergence of a post-Western order. But it can just as easily be interpreted as evidence of narrowing options. That dependence is especially striking given the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic. A regime that once promoted the slogan “Neither East nor West” now relies heavily on Eastern powers for economic breathing room, diplomatic cover and strategic coordination.

China and Russia may help reduce Iran’s isolation, but neither can solve the Islamic Republic’s deeper structural problems. Those problems are internal as much as external. The regime also continues to rely heavily on regional proxy organizations, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. These groups provide Tehran with strategic depth and asymmetric deterrence while extending Iranian influence beyond its borders. But they also serve another purpose: They externalize pressure. By keeping multiple regional fronts active, Tehran reduces the likelihood that pressure will focus exclusively on domestic vulnerabilities inside Iran itself.

This helps explain one of the central contradictions in Iran’s regional narrative. Tehran simultaneously presents itself as a guarantor of regional security while supporting armed non-state actors and coercive regional activity that many neighboring governments view as destabilizing. From the perspective of Iranian leadership, these policies may appear defensive and necessary for regime preservation. From the perspective of many regional states—and increasingly from Washington’s perspective—they contribute directly to instability.

Iran’s behavior today increasingly suggests something potentially more dangerous—a government acting not from confidence, but from insecurity.

At home, the regime faces an equally serious challenge: declining legitimacy. Iranian authorities continue to frame economic hardship, political repression and social unrest through the language of resistance and national struggle. External confrontation with the West is frequently used to justify internal controls and securitized governance. Yet beneath this rhetoric lies growing evidence of public exhaustion and declining trust in state institutions.

The Islamic Republic still possesses substantial coercive capacity through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence services, ideological institutions and broader security apparatus. These institutions remain capable of suppressing dissent and maintaining state control. But the regime’s increasing dependence on censorship, internet restrictions, intimidation and repression also suggests a leadership deeply concerned about internal fragmentation.

Authoritarian systems do not necessarily collapse quickly simply because they are unpopular or economically strained. In fact, history often shows the opposite. Governments under pressure can survive for long periods, particularly when they retain strong security institutions and can invoke external threats to justify extraordinary measures. But such periods can also become especially dangerous. Leaders who believe they are strategically cornered may become more unpredictable and more willing to escalate. The fear of losing control can generate policies designed not for long-term stability, but for immediate regime preservation.

That may be the most important framework for understanding Tehran today—and perhaps the most important warning for Washington. The Islamic Republic still seeks influence, deterrence and regional leverage. But increasingly, those ambitions appear connected to a broader struggle for regime survival. Its growing reliance on coercion, proxy warfare, geopolitical pressure and domestic repression reflects a political system attempting to manage erosion rather than project durable confidence.

Washington may ultimately discover that the greatest danger posed by Tehran is not a confident expanding power, but an insecure regime increasingly driven by survival, coercion and fear of internal erosion.