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Israeli hotel group sues Houston hotel over ‘King David’ trademark dispute

Dan Hotels, which operates Jerusalem’s King David Hotel, alleges that Hotel King David is deliberately continuing to use similar branding despite attempts to secure a cease-and-desist.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
King David Hotel in Jerusalem, a recognized heritage site by the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel. Sept. 5, 2012. Credit: Michael Plutchok via Wikimedia Commons
King David Hotel, a recognized heritage site by the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel, in Jerusalem, Sept. 5, 2012. Credit: Michael Plutchok via Wikimedia Commons
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli hotel chain Dan Hotels has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in U.S. federal court against a Texas hotel and restaurant operator, alleging unauthorized use of the name “Hotel King David” and similar branding.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, accuses the Houston-based boutique hotel of using “confusingly similar” marks and logos that allegedly infringe Dan Hotels’ federally registered “King David” trademarks.

Dan Hotels, headquartered in Jerusalem and owner of the historic King David Hotel in the city, said it registered its King David-related marks in the United States in 2018.

According to the filing, the Houston property, which opened in 2022, and its associated dining services adopted branding likely to cause consumer confusion regarding any potential affiliation, sponsorship or connection between the two businesses.

The lawsuit states that in October 2025, representatives of the Houston hotel sought “consent and/or co-existence” agreements from Dan Hotels’ trademark counsel due to the similarity of the names. Dan Hotels responded with a cease-and-desist letter, followed by additional correspondence demanding that the Texas operator halt use of the disputed branding.

Dan Hotels argues in the complaint that the defendant’s continued use of the name despite notice reflects “a deliberate intent” to infringe and unfairly compete, and risks damaging the “substantial value” of the Israeli company’s longstanding reputation associated with the King David name.

That reputation “should not be imperiled by the acts of another over which Dan Hotels has no control,” the lawsuit states.

The company is seeking a court order blocking further use of the disputed branding and ordering the removal of signage and merchandise bearing the name. It also asks the court to require the Houston operator to recall and surrender infringing materials.

Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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