Kosher food guide expands 2026 options at MLB stadiums

A new guide to kosher food at Major League Baseball stadiums highlights expanded options for the 2026 season, including 13 certified kosher stands across the United States and Canada.

Dani Klein, founder of YeahThatsKosher, told JNS he compiled the annual guide through independent research and industry contacts.

“I try to do it annually if I can,” he said. “YeahThatsKosher is at the forefront of letting the kosher community know their options for kosher food, dining, and travel around the world, and finding kosher food at sporting arenas falls within what we cover throughout the year.”

Kosher concessions are now available at stadiums including Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Wrigley Field and Rogers Center. Menus typically feature ballpark staples such as hot dogs, pastrami sandwiches, knishes and pretzels, with some venues offering expanded items like brisket nachos and specialty sausages.

In Los Angeles, Jeff’s Gourmet Sausage Factory operates two kosher locations at Dodger Stadium, according to the guide.

Among the additions this season is the return of a kosher concession at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The new “Birdland Kosher” stand is under Star-K supervision.

The guide notes that kosher stands are generally closed on Shabbat and Jewish holidays. None of the offerings are kosher for Passover, so fans attending games during the holiday should plan accordingly.