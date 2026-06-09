Los Angeles records 46 anti-Jewish hate crimes so far in 2026, LAPD says

Los Angeles has recorded 46 anti-Jewish hate crimes since Jan. 1, according to Detective Dara Hamilton, the Los Angeles Police Department’s hate-crimes coordinator.

As of May 31, the LAPD has tracked 281 hate crimes across all bias categories in 2026, including 50 aggravated assaults. A public breakdown of those incidents has not yet been released.

The department reported 98 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2025, Hamilton said. By comparison, the Anti-Defamation League reported 817 anti-Jewish incidents statewide last year, including 322 in the city of Los Angeles.

Hamilton noted that the LAPD’s figures reflect incidents investigated as hate crimes, regardless of whether charges were filed or convictions obtained. The ADL’s annual audit also includes noncriminal incidents, such as harassment and vandalism.

“We communicate and work with the ADL, the Jewish Federation, Magen Am and many more Jewish organizations and institutions,” Hamilton said. “I also have a couple of LAPD reserve officers who assist me, one of whom is Jewish. We regularly organize extra patrols at the synagogues.”

While the LAPD does not currently offer Hebrew-language versions of its hate-crimes informational pamphlets, it provides materials in several other languages, including Arabic, Armenian, Korean and Tagalog. Hamilton said the department has Hebrew-speaking employees who can assist officers and investigators when needed.

“In addition, we contract with a third-party language bank for calls that patrol receives,” she said.