Mideast war disrupts fluoride supply for US water utilities

Several U.S. water utilities are facing disruptions in fluoride supplies due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to industry officials.

Fluorosilicic acid, commonly used to fluoridate drinking water, is largely imported, with Israel among the leading exporters, second only behind China, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Associated Press reported that supply constraints have emerged in recent weeks as at least one Israeli producer reduced output due to workforce shortages caused by military mobilization. As the conflict continues, so will the potential for supply chain disruptions, according to the AP.

The impact in the United States is growing. Some systems serving hundreds of thousands of residents have adjusted fluoride levels below the federally recommended 0.7 milligrams per liter.

One major utility in Maryland lowered levels to 0.4 milligrams per liter, while a Pennsylvania municipality temporary halted fluoridation.

Public health experts say the reduced levels do not affect water safety but could diminish long-term dental benefits if shortages persist.