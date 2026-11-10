Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States does not currently need to resume major combat operations against Iran because “the economic campaign is so devastating.”

Rubio made the remarks at a news conference after a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Paris.

“That’s what I told our allies here today,” he said.

On Monday, Rubio said President Donald Trump wants to end the Foreign Military Financing portion of U.S. aid to Israel “as soon as possible.”