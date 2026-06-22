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Rubio to visit Gulf states amid ongoing talks with Iran

The U.S. secretary of state will travel to the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain to discuss regional priorities, including the U.S. agreement with Tehran and efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers remarks to members of the media in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, May 5, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 23-25 to “discuss a range of regional priorities,” including the U.S. Memorandum of Understanding with Iran and efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. State Department announced on Monday.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio’s trip will include meetings with Gulf partners as Washington works to advance the agreement with Tehran, following the conclusion of the first round of talks in Switzerland on Monday morning.

In Bahrain, Rubio will meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to “discuss shared priorities across the region,” Pigott stated. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. Foreign Policy Iran Middle East
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