More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

First round of US-Iran talks concludes, with an agreement on ‘de-confliction cell’ for Lebanon

The mediating parties stated that both sides agreed “upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days.”

JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance (L) stands alongside U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff (C) and Jared Kushner at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance (L) stands alongside U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff (C) and Jared Kushner at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

The first round of talks in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran concluded early on Monday morning, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan saying that “encouraging progress has been made.”

In a joint statement, the mediating parties said that it was agreed to establish a High Level Committee to lead focused discussions on nuclear, sanctions and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week.

“The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,” said Qatar and Pakistan.

In addition, negotiations yielded the creation of a “de-confliction cell,” which will include delegations from the United States, Iran and the Lebanese government, but not Israel, aimed at ending the conflict in Lebanon, the statement continued.

Technical talks are scheduled to continue throughout the week at the Bürgenstock Resort near Lucerne in Switzerland.

Negotiations on Sunday got off to a rough start in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s fresh threat against Iran. “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Iranian delegation reportedly refused a photo op with the American delegation and left the negotiating venue in protest.

Speaker of the Iranian parliament and Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took to X, saying: “Don’t they realize that if their threats worked, they wouldn’t be this desperate now? We don’t count on US threats. They’d better watch their words—our armed forces are ready to respond differently. Whatever they say, we’re the ones who act.”

During talks in Switzerland, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held an 80-minute meeting with Ghalibaf and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Associated Press reported.

A senior U.S. diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the American party demanded clarifications about statements made by Iran’s military regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to AP.

Negotiators established an open line of communication to ensure commercial vessels can transit safely through the waterway.

Speaking to the press, Vance said that thanks to Trump, the objectives of opening the strait and the ending of the Iranian nuclear program had already been accomplished.

“The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently? Or, do we go back doing things the old way—which is not our preference but is certainly very much something that can happen,” he went on to say.

According to Axios, Iranian officials protested in private the threats made by Trump, saying that they violated the first clause in the memorandum, which stipulates a cessation of threats of force.

Talks also focused on “all elements of the nuclear deal,” the report cited a U.S. diplomat as saying.

Araghchi wrote on X that “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War.”

He claimed that Iran had received upfront the waiving of sanctions on oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of the U.S. blockade, the release of some Iranian frozen assets and the launching of a major reconstruction and development plan for Iran.

Iran’s top diplomat moreover framed the de-confliction cell as the “first real test” of the negotiations.

Iran Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Amir Ohana
Israel News
Knesset speaker to JNS: I trust Trump still stands by his words
Amir Ohana said that the Iranian regime “must go and by God they will go.”
June 22, 2026
Participants of the second annual JNS International Policy Summit listen to speeches in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Israel News
Trump committed to fully demilitarized Gaza, envoy says
Yehudah Lightstone, the U.S. president’s pick for implementing his 20-point plan for the Strip, said the area’s situation was gradually improving.
June 22, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the first National Memorial Conference held in Jerusalem on June 17, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog to JNS: Moment of profound challenge and historic possibility
The Israeli president addressed the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Beaufort Castle and destroyed houses at a village in Southern Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone
The Israeli defense minister said that the Beaufort position is vital to protecting northern communities and IDF troops, reiterating his stance against any pullout.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli hostage Yagil Yaakov, center, is seen being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, in this image released by the Israeli military on June 21, 2026, which says the man highlighted in red is Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli strike kills Islamic Jihad commander tied to Nir Oz kidnapping
Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023 assault and took part in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Attorney Michael Rabello seen before a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions demanding the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Knesset speaker rules out new vote for state comptroller despite court concerns
The matter now returns to the High Court, which will determine whether the vote can stand or whether Michael Rabello’s appointment should be invalidated.
June 22, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, JNS Editor-In-Chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviseer Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 01:43 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard