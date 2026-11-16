Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the region to three, the Associated Press reported Monday, citing a U.S. official.

The arrival comes as President Donald Trump said renewed strikes on Iran were “quite unlikely,” although he did not rule them out.

The Roosevelt departed San Diego in September.

The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington were already in the region.

The US Navy last had three aircraft carriers in the region in April, for the first time since 2003.