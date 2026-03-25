Tlaib backs CAIR leader in Washington state house race

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a member of the progressive “Squad,” has endorsed Imraan Siddiqi, a Washington state Democrat challenging an incumbent in a 2026 state house race.

Siddiqi, executive director of the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is running for the state House in the 32nd legislative district.

He previously ran for Congress in Washington’s 8th District in 2024, losing in the Democratic primary to Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), who is Jewish. Siddiqi accused Schrier of “failed moral leadership” after she voted to censure Tlaib over what she said were antisemitic remarks.

Siddiqi is seeking to unseat state House member Lauren Davis, a Democrat, who has held the seat since 2019.

“Proud to have the endorsement of my sister Rashida Tlaib, one of the true, uncompromising champions of our time,” Siddiqi wrote.

His endorsers include state representatives Shaun Scott, who is affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, Cindy Ryu, a longtime incumbent Democrat in the 32nd District, and Julia Reed, a Democrat and newer member of the legislature.

In his capacity at CAIR, Siddiqi has called for tech companies to divest from “activities supporting the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.” He has also described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “unequivocally a war criminal” and characterized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as a “genocide.”