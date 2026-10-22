Trump on Iran: Something will happen ‘fairly soon’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a development involving Iran could come “fairly soon” but gave conflicting accounts of talks with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Trump told NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean that negotiations were continuing “a little bit.”

Pressed further, he said, “We are not negotiating with [Iran]. We are gonna have something one way or the other, it’ll happen fairly soon.”

“Most people seem to think it’s after the election, we’re gonna see what happens,” he added.