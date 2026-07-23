Trump says Iran will be ready to make a deal ‘very soon’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Tehran is not ready to seal an accord with Washington, but added, “They’ll be ready very soon.

“This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you, they’re getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal. But I say they’re not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal, they want to change it,” the U.S. president said at a rally at a high school in Georgia.

.@POTUS on the Islamic Republic of Iran: "They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal — but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready." pic.twitter.com/JBbdi5BXMD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to strike critical Iranian infrastructure should the Islamic Republic continue to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by missile, rocket, drone or another device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy one bridge or power plant, including those located next to, or in, the capital city of Tehran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.