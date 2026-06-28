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Trump threatens to wipe out Islamic Republic of Iran

The warning followed U.S. strikes on 10 Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions after presenting findings of his Religious Liberty Commission in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions after presenting findings of his Religious Liberty Commission in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 28, 2026 / JNS)

If the U.S. is “forced to militarily complete the job” against Tehran, “the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist,” President Donald Trump warned after strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz in response to a drone attack on a commercial tanker.

The threat came after U.S. forces struck 10 Iranian military targets in and near the Strait of Hormuz overnight in response to the Iranian attack.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Iran Defense and Security Middle East
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