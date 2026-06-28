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US strikes 10 Iranian targets near Hormuz after drone hit

CENTCOM acted following Tehran’s attack on a tanker, targeting surveillance, communications, air defenses, drones and minelayer capabilities.

JNS Staff
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East on June 10, 2026. The carrier is deployed with the U.S. 5th Fleet. Credit: U.S. Navy.
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed with the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Middle East, on June 10, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
(June 28, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. forces struck 10 Iranian military targets in and near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday, in response to a drone attack on a commercial tanker.

CENTCOM said that U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft targeted surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defenses, drone storage sites and minelayer capabilities after Iran launched a one-way drone that hit the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku around 4:30 a.m. ET. The vessel was carrying more than two million barrels of crude.

The strikes followed earlier U.S. action tied to a separate Iranian attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, with CENTCOM saying Tehran had been given an opportunity to honor the ceasefire but “elected not to.”

Commercial traffic through the waterway continues, CENTCOM added, warning that U.S. forces “remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations, warning of further military action if Iran continues attacks.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” Trump wrote. “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
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