US strikes 10 Iranian targets near Hormuz after drone hit

U.S. forces struck 10 Iranian military targets in and near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday, in response to a drone attack on a commercial tanker.

CENTCOM said that U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft targeted surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defenses, drone storage sites and minelayer capabilities after Iran launched a one-way drone that hit the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku around 4:30 a.m. ET. The vessel was carrying more than two million barrels of crude.

U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026

The strikes followed earlier U.S. action tied to a separate Iranian attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, with CENTCOM saying Tehran had been given an opportunity to honor the ceasefire but “elected not to.”

Commercial traffic through the waterway continues, CENTCOM added, warning that U.S. forces “remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations, warning of further military action if Iran continues attacks.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” Trump wrote. “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”