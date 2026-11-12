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Trump: ‘We don’t need a deal with Iran’

JNS Staff
Trump Vance veterans Arlington Cemetery
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a Veterans’ Day a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran, President Donald Trump said on Thursday, claiming that the United States has obtained hundreds of billions of dollars in Iranian money and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Those days have long since passed,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

In the same post, Trump said he had directed U.S. Vice President JD Vance to devote his “complete and total attention” to investigating what he described as widespread corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states, singling out Minnesota, California and Illinois.

The president said that billions of dollars were being stolen each month and that eliminating criminal activity could quickly balance the federal budget.

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