Trump: ‘We fought very well with Israel’

“We fought very well with Israel, and we’ve had a great relationship with Israel,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, referring to the two countries’ military operation against Iran.

“And Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a warrior prime minister. And he should be acknowledged as that. They should give him credit. ... We really fought hard with Israel,” the president added.

🇺🇸 🇮🇱 President Trump at Joint Base Andrews today: "We fought very well with Israel, and we've had a great relationship with Israel. We're very formidable. And Bibi Netanyahu, he's a warrior prime minister. We really fought hard with Israel." pic.twitter.com/lOP4kOKQn0 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 19, 2026

Trump spoke during a presentation of the temporary Air Force One, given to the White House by Qatar. The permanent presidential Boeings are slated for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Tensions between Jerusalem and Washington have risen after the latter signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iran last week, stipulating an immediate truce in Lebanon, as well as a potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Israeli officials have said such a withdrawal would harm the country’s security, enabling the Iranian-backed proxy Hezbollah to rebuild its strength after close to three years of war that has dramatically degraded its capabilities.