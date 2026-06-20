More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump: ‘We fought very well with Israel’

The U.S. president heaped praise on the PM, saying Netanyahu should be given more credit.

JNS Staff
Trump G7
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the G7 working session II on the Middle East, at the Hotel Royal Evian on the margins of the G7 in Évian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(June 20, 2026 / JNS)

“We fought very well with Israel, and we’ve had a great relationship with Israel,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, referring to the two countries’ military operation against Iran.

“And Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a warrior prime minister. And he should be acknowledged as that. They should give him credit. ... We really fought hard with Israel,” the president added.

Trump spoke during a presentation of the temporary Air Force One, given to the White House by Qatar. The permanent presidential Boeings are slated for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Tensions between Jerusalem and Washington have risen after the latter signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iran last week, stipulating an immediate truce in Lebanon, as well as a potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Israeli officials have said such a withdrawal would harm the country’s security, enabling the Iranian-backed proxy Hezbollah to rebuild its strength after close to three years of war that has dramatically degraded its capabilities.

U.S.-Israel Relations Hezbollah Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
UNRWA British International School in Gaza
Israel News
Israel: Palestinians only group whose refugee numbers keep growing
The Jewish state, by contrast, absorbed Holocaust survivors, Jews expelled from Arab states and others who did not maintain their refugee status.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
World News
Tehran says closing Strait of Hormuz again following Lebanon flare-up
U.S.-Iran talks have been postponed after an explosive drone killed four Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Rambam Medical
Israel News
Israeli Health Ministry: Patient with suspected Ebola being treated
“Ebola is not airborne, and transmission occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic infected person,” the ministry said.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola (left) talks with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, converses with the president of the E.U. Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
Analysis
The politics behind Israel’s showdown with Kaja Kallas
Jerusalem cut contact with the top E.U. diplomat after reports she called Israel an apartheid state, exposing growing tensions with Brussels.
June 20, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rabbi Zushe Cunin
U.S. News
LA rabbi ‘elated’ raisin company heir arrested for antisemitic threat, frustrated ‘took a while’
Rabbi Zushe Cunin, of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades, told JNS that there has been “tremendous anxiety” in the community over Bruce Lion’s behavior.
June 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Darializa Avila Chevalier With Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani
U.S. News
NYC left-wing group that endorsed Mamdani chooses not to support pro-Hamas candidate for House seat
“At our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its Oct. 7th attacks, she point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel,” the Broadway Democrats wrote about their decision not to endorse Darializa Avila Chavelier, who is running for Congress in New York.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Leftist bad ideas are contagious
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Karol Markowicz, Ep. 227
June 19, 2026 09:15 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman