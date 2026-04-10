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Tucker, Megyn Kelly, Candace, Alex Jones ‘stupid people,’ Trump says

The U.S. president said that his MAGA movement is about “winning and strength” and “not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

Apr. 10, 2026

Tucker, Megyn Kelly, Candace, Alex Jones ‘stupid people,’ Trump says

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Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the Indiana University tour stop of the “This Is The Turning Point” tour at IU Auditorium in Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones share in common that they are “stupid people” with “low IQs.”

“They know it. Their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too,” the president wrote. “Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did. They’ve all been thrown off television, lost their shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them. They’re nut jobs, troublemakers and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

Trump said that the four, who he said have been fighting him “for years,” think that “it is wonderful for Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror, to have a nuclear weapon.”

“Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have third-rate podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA,” Trump said, using the initialism for Make America Great Again.

The president added that Carlson, who has frequently spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and hosted guests who deny the Holocaust and are harsh critics of the Jewish state, is a “flailing fool,” who “couldn’t even finish college.”

“He was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same,” Trump said. “Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist.”

The four are “losers” who are “just trying to latch on to MAGA,” he said. “As president, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on world and country affairs and, after a few times, they go ‘nasty.’”

The president added that his MAGA movement is about “winning and strength” and “not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

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