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University of Washington delays vote on student conduct code changes

The university is seeking more feedback on proposed revisions following criticism of its handling of antisemitism and destructive anti-Israel protests.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
University of Washington
The entrance to the University of Washington in Seattle, Aug. 10, 2012. Credit: Meganp via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

The University of Washington has delayed consideration of proposed revisions to its Student Conduct Code that were scheduled to go before the public school’s Board of Regents on Sept. 9.

The university proposed the changes following concerns about its handling of campus antisemitism and destructive anti-Israel protests, including the May 2025 occupation and vandalism of the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building in Seattle. University officials estimated the damage at about $1 million. Prosecutors subsequently filed first-degree criminal trespass charges against 33 people arrested in connection with the occupation.

Among the proposed changes are revisions to definitions of prohibited conduct, including disruption, failure to comply and unauthorized access to university property. The changes would also update the appeals process to allow specialized expertise in non-academic misconduct cases.

Robert Jones, president of the university, announced the delay in a Sept. 1 letter to Faculty Senate leaders Rania Hussein, Amanda Kost and Gautham Reddy, citing requests for more time to review the proposed revisions and provide feedback.

“I have decided not to bring the proposed revisions forward for board consideration at the meeting,” Jones wrote. “I acknowledge that members of the UW community are requesting more time to review the proposed revisions to the code and offer input.”

The Faculty Senate has until Dec. 10 to provide feedback. The university also plans to seek additional input from students and staff, including student governments at UW’s three campuses.

UW now expects to present revised changes to the Board of Regents after the additional review. The university said revisions concerning academic student conduct will be handled separately during the 2026-27 academic year.

Education Campus Antisemitism
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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