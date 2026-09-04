More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani announces one-year ban on AI use in NYC public schools

The policy bars generative AI tools for public-school students through eighth grade while limiting high school use to teacher-supervised programs.

Elementary school children working on a computer. Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels.
Elementary school children working on a computer. Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Wednesday a one-year moratorium on student-facing generative artificial intelligence tools for public-school students from 2-K through eighth grade, as part of a new citywide policy governing AI use in schools.

The policy, which the mayor announced at the Brooklyn STEAM Center, will allow high school students limited use of AI through five approved pilot programs under direct teacher supervision. The policy affects roughly 600,000 students and will apply during the 2026-27 school year.

“Children need their teachers and human connection in order to learn and in order to grow,” Mamdani said. “They need to develop skills alongside their peers, build relationships with their teachers, and wrestle with tough problems on their own.”

“I have yet to see a study showing that AI is beneficial for students in elementary and middle school, with the exception, of course, of research sponsored by the very corporations that stand to profit,” the mayor said.

High school students participating in the AI pilots will be limited to a maximum of 45 minutes of AI use per week under direct teacher supervision. The approved programs, including Quill, Edia, Brisk Teaching, Playlab and Intel AI-Ready Schools, do not include chatbots such as ChatGPT or Claude.

The city will also stop using or disable AI features in more than 38 previously approved education programs that officials said do not meet its new safety and oversight standards.

Kamar Samuels, chancellor of New York City Public Schools, said every high school student will be required to complete two 45-minute AI-literacy modules each year covering topics including misinformation, overreliance on AI and critical thinking. Students participating in AI pilots or career-readiness programs will receive more extensive instruction.

“I don’t want technology to do our students’ thinking for them,” Samuels said. “I don’t want new technologies introduced into classrooms where our parents and our educators do not understand them.”

The policy includes exceptions for certain assistive technologies used by students with disabilities and for technology supporting language access for multilingual learners. Teachers may continue to use approved AI tools for instructional planning and operational work, but not for grading, behavior monitoring or decisions involving student placement, promotion or graduation.

The city will evaluate the policy throughout the school year and use feedback from students, parents and educators to help shape its approach to AI in schools for the 2027-28 school year.

“We will embrace new technology, but only when it serves our students,” Mamdani said. “Kids need to learn to think for themselves.”

Science and Technology Education
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US-Saudi nuclear deal ‘glide path’ to bomb, senior House Dem tells JNS
“Although we all worry about an Iranian nuclear program, we should not feel any better about a Saudi nuclear weapons program,” Rep. Brad Sherman said.
September 4, 2026 02:37 PM
Andrew Bernard, Aaron Bandler
A convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross drives near Al-Mansouri in Southern Lebanon, en route to a meeting point to receive four people who had been detained in Israel, Sept. 4, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel releases five Lebanese detainees, tightens hold on Southern Lebanon security zone
The diplomatic move comes as Israel presses for Hezbollah’s disarmament.
September 4, 2026 05:51 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addresses Defense Ministry staff during a Rosh Hashanah toast, Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Defense Ministry.
World News
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
The Israeli defense chief vowed strikes on critical infrastructure, noting economic troubles could push Tehran into desperate measures after repeated defeats.
Sept. 3, 2026
Joshua Marks
France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the media as he attends an informal meeting in Wicklow, south of Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
French FM wants EU ban on Israeli Judea and Samaria goods
Europe “cannot allow products from illegal settlements in the West Bank to illegally enter the territory of the European Union,” said Jean-Noel Barrot.
Sept. 3, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
09:10
Israeli-owned ELVO to turn Greek factory into defense tech hub
08:03
Ambassadors to UN in Geneva tour Oct. 7 sites in Israel
07:10
Israeli athletes excluded from triathlon in Ireland
06:43
Katz: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed
06:18
Netanyahu hails IDF for arresting terror suspects, destroying arms in Nablus-area op
06:00
IDF slays Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
05:58
IDF busts terror cell in northern Samaria plotting attacks
05:39
Israel hands over five Lebanese detainees
05:12
Being blacklisted by CAIR a ‘badge of honor,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says
04:40
PMO releases Netanyahu’s Oct. 7, 2023, timeline
04:33
Two Israelis and 30 Jewish visitors among the thousands missing in Nepal flooding
04:11
HHS issues guidance on combating Jew-hatred in healthcare
03:37
Kaploun meets with United Arab Emirates president in Abu Dhabi
03:06
IDF arrests over 10 suspects during Nablus-area counterterror op
02:45
House passes bill banning federal funds to universities that boycott Israel
02:20
Netanyahu: Toppling Iran’s regime ‘within reach’
01:49
Israeli forces thwart terror stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City
01:39
Danon: DR Congo seeks to move embassy to Jerusalem
01:10
IDF gains control of key Hezbollah terror site in Southern Lebanon
00:47
IDF strikes in northern Gaza after troops come under fire
00:07
Israel releasing five Lebanese prisoners in effort to recover remains of Jewish leaders
17:07
DSA endorses Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race
16:05
Vance rejects ‘war’ label for Iran conflict
15:34
‘Tucker Carlson and I are friends,’ Vance says
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Lori Lowenthal Marcus; Ep. 236
JNS TV / Think Twice
The crisis of classroom antisemitism
September 3, 2026 05:27 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Jewish values’ are not a suicide pact that empowers antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin
Dexter Van Zile. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Massachusetts hires anti-Zionist with alleged family ties to Hamas to teach in middle school
Dexter Van Zile