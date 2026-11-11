US Ambassador Huckabee pays tribute to American veterans
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee paid tribute to American military veterans on Veterans Day, honoring their service and sacrifices in defense of American freedoms.
In a message shared on X on Wednesday, Huckabee praised the “heroes who risked their lives to defend the democratic principles that secure our freedoms,” adding, “Thank you for your service and devotion.”
On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, the heroes who risked their lives to defend the democratic principles that secure our freedoms. Thank you for your service and devotion.— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) November 11, 2026