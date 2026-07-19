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US attacking Iran to ‘swiftly punish’ Islamic Republic for killing two American soldiers in Jordan

U.S. Central Command said that the strikes are also “designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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CENTCOM F-16
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 30, 2026. Credit: Tech Sgt Tiffany A. Emery/U.S. Air Force.
(July 18, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday night that it launched new airstrikes against Iran at 6 p.m., hours after it said that the Islamic Republic had killed two U.S. service members on Friday in Jordan.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” CENTCOM said on Saturday.

Earlier, it said that one American service members is missing in Jordan, and that four had been released after being hospitalized.

“No more proportional responses,” stated Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, after the news that the American soldiers were killed.

“We must avenge them,” stated Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). “May the gates of hell open to the evil in Iran. Bombs away.”

“Horrible news,” said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “President Trump must explain to the American people why this sacrifice is necessary against a regime that has waged war against America for 47 years—and is responsible for the deaths and maiming of thousands of Americans. Otherwise, he will lose public support.”

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