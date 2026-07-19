IDF: Deadly blast in Southern Lebanon likely caused by Hezbollah

An explosive device that damaged a Lebanese Army vehicle in Southern Lebanon on Saturday was was likely placed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

One Lebanese soldier was killed and two others wounded in the blast near Al-Mansouri, within a security zone where Israeli troops have not recently operated, the IDF said.

The military said the Lebanese Army vehicle entered the area without prior coordination, as required under existing mechanisms, and urged civilians and forces to avoid entering areas where Hezbollah remains active, and to coordinate movements in advance.