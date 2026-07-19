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News   Israel News

IDF: Deadly blast in Southern Lebanon likely caused by Hezbollah

The device that killed an LAF soldier was not Israeli and was likely planted by the Iranian terror proxy, according to the military.

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Lebanese army soldiers inspect the site of an explosion that targeted their vehicle in the Southern Lebanese area of al Mansouri near Tyre on July 18, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
Lebanese army soldiers inspect the site of an explosion that targeted their vehicle in the Southern Lebanese area of al Mansouri near Tyre on July 18, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

An explosive device that damaged a Lebanese Army vehicle in Southern Lebanon on Saturday was was likely placed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

One Lebanese soldier was killed and two others wounded in the blast near Al-Mansouri, within a security zone where Israeli troops have not recently operated, the IDF said.

The military said the Lebanese Army vehicle entered the area without prior coordination, as required under existing mechanisms, and urged civilians and forces to avoid entering areas where Hezbollah remains active, and to coordinate movements in advance.

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