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More Americans reject link between Holocaust denial, antisemitism as anti-Jewish attitudes rise—survey

“The tropes that once required a fringe platform to spread are now circulating more widely and can reach people faster,” said Steven Fransblow of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.

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Star of David. Credit: Ri_Ya/Pixabay.
A star of David. Credit: Ri_Ya/Pixabay.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

More Americans say questioning the Holocaust is not antisemitic and express agreement with anti-Jewish stereotypes, according to a survey the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate released on Thursday.

The poll of 7,053 U.S. adults, conducted from March 4 to April 3, found that 32% of respondents said they do not believe questioning the Holocaust is antisemitic, up from 26% in August 2025.

The survey’s margin of sampling error is ±0.92 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Agreement with all 10 antisemitic tropes tracked by the survey—including claims that Jews control Hollywood and the media or are more loyal to Israel than the United States—also increased since summer 2025. The rise in agreement with individual statements ranged from 12% to 38%, according to the survey.

Overall, 30% of respondents expressed antisemitic attitudes, up from 24% in August 2025—the highest level recorded since the survey began in June 2023.

Younger Americans were more likely than older respondents to agree that Jews are a threat to societal unity. Nearly 29% of respondents ages 18 to 29 and 29% of those ages 30 to 44 agreed with the statement, compared with 19% of those ages 45 to 60 and 13% of those 61 and older.

“The tropes that once required a fringe platform to spread are now circulating more widely and can reach people faster,” said Steven Fransblow, chief data and technology officer for the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate. “This is a significant challenge we face.”

At the same time, the survey found that concern about antisemitism increased, with 46% of respondents saying Jew-hatred is a serious issue, up from 42% in August 2025. Sixty-two percent said they would be concerned if a Jewish person or business in their community were harassed.

However, many Americans said they were unaware of recent antisemitic attacks. Fifty-three percent said they were unfamiliar with the December mass shooting targeting a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, while 66% said they did not know about an arson attack against a synagogue in Jackson, Miss., in January.

“Americans are not indifferent—they would be alarmed if hate came to their street,” said Adam Katz, president of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate. “But too many do not believe it is happening, do not see it as their fight and do not feel empowered to do anything about it.”

Polls and Surveys Holocaust
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